the comment by Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore

Among the news anticipated by Salvatore Esposito there is also a confirmation that Gomorrah fans would never have wanted to hear: the feuds between the families of the Camorra will come to an end (sadly only in fiction) with season 5.

The producers had already put on the table the possibility that the new episodes would constitute the series finale, but now Sky has spoken openly about it at a press conference, although he has stated that the fifth “should” be the final season. Could the use of the conditional mean that there will be a sequel sooner or later? Maybe a spin-off about one of the characters as happened with The immortal?

It’s early to tell, but the main actors are still saying goodbye to the record series. Marco D’Amore, interpreter of Ciro, dedicated a thought to his colleague and friend Salvatore Esposito: “Today the official announcement … we are in the last season, the last piece of the story, the last stretch of road. You and I always side by side @salvatoreesposito infinite beauty and melancholy but a lot, even at the end “.

Also the interpreter of Genny Savastano he commented on the news, saying he was sad for the end of such an important path, but satisfied for the work done and for the success that the series has received internationally: “It will be the final journey of this story that sees these protagonists closing a circle. For us actors it was, is and will be mourning, but we are happy with this trip and having given as much as possible beyond our means “.

All that remains is to find out how the brutal events will end and wait for news on the release date of Gomorrah 5, given that filming will begin shortly . In the meantime, here are 5 good reasons to review Gomorrah.