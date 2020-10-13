The Comey Rule Review: the clash between Comey and Trump is broadcast on Sky

As every four years we find ourselves facing the challenge of the American elections. Although the levels of the debate have further lowered in the latest clash between the president in office Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, everyone will remember the scandal that enveloped the elections of 2016, which is presumed to have crossed the former judge of The Apprentice the threshold of the White House and which the then director of the FBI investigated James Comey. Part of the truth about those events emerges right now from the latest intelligence reports and confirms the Russian shadow on that electoral challenge and beyond.

For what is clearly not a twist of fate at all, given the release close to the November 2020 election day, which will or will not see Trump’s reconfirmation, on 12 and 13 October we will have the opportunity to witness a double prime time on Sky that will feature Trump and Comey in the two episodes of the Showtime miniseries Challenge to the President – The Comey Rule. The Sky releases of October thus risk a very current political nuance, that we are here to review you in preview.

Comey’s version

The Showtime miniseries is based on the bestselling memoir “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership“, signed by Comey himself, and shows us a privileged point of view on the events that led the then director of the FBI to be the most hated man in America, after theand Bureau investigations that cast a shadow over Hillary Clinton and which, according to public opinion, favored Trump’s victory. The picture painted by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) shows us the nuances of this process that take root from Comey’s orthodox ethics.

Although the investigation into Clinton could affect the outcome of the elections, the FBI director decides to clarify the presence of incriminating elements against the candidate regarding the use of public servers for official email communications. in the name of that justice and transparency that Comey thinks he owes the American people. At the same time he conducts a parallel investigation that sees Russia’s long hand lulling Trump’s election, but about which the most incriminating allegations come from an independent dossier that cannot be used publicly, because not verified by the FBI.

The miniseries is thus divided into two parts. The first explores the investigation process and introduces us to the Comey method, which proves Clinton’s innocence within hours of her election, after reopening the case twice, in the light of new potentially incriminating evidence. The second, on the other hand, tells of Comey’s brief period of regency under the Trump presidency, before the latter fires him after noting that the director of the Bureau he is unwilling to turn honesty into loyalty.

The cliché of the complaint

In the same way, we too must be clear and honest, without getting caught up in polarized and polarizing feelings: The Comey Rule it’s a good miniseries, but flaw of indifference. The story itself is more than interesting and, although the intent is not decidedly bipartisan, it places facts and issues documented by multiple sources on the table. Unfortunately Billy Ray, who writes and directs both episodes, sins of excessive mannerism looking for an affected narrative which, however, mainly slips into the second part in farce and melodrama. Regardless of the facts, the staging exploits every gender stereotype to exhaustion, both in the dialogues and in the direction – going so far as to underline Trump’s negativity also at the framing level, with a pleonastic use of the plongée and contre-plongée.

Comey is perhaps the most successful character in the miniseries, both for the calcareous interpretation of a Jeff Daniels in excellent shape, which for the writing that makes its protagonist the pivot of the whole story. A result that is not matched by Donald Trump’s Brendan Gleeson, both for a make-up a little too forced and for a macchiettist interpretation – in some scenes it seems to come straight out of a sketch by Saturday Night Live. Whether or not this reflects the true nature of the character, this creates a ripple that in certain situations compromises not only the attention, but also the verisimilitude of what is narrated, although the tragicomic intent is clearly in Ray’s strings and intent.

However, the secondary characters are the most disappointing, mostly barely sketched, with the timid exception of Andrew McCabe (Micahel Kelly) and Sally Yates (Holly Hunter), who sadly take on a purely instrumental role in the narrative. Perhaps a resizing of the format and a more articulated writing would have benefited, which would put the supporting actors in this story into greater discussion.

Nevertheless The Comey Rule goes straight to the heart of the story and allows us to enrich our point of view on one of the thorniest political events of recent years, which should not only affect the American people, but all of us, because it also raises a debate that makes us wonder if integrity is worth the future of a nation.