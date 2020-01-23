The Collector's Edition of Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available for pre-order!

Share it:

Capcom has just announced that the Collector's Edition of Resident Evil 3 Remake for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, initially confirmed only for the US market, is now available for pre-order also in Italy, exclusively from GameStop.

This collector's edition includes a physical copy of Resident Evil 3 with a lenticular cover, one high quality figurine of Jill Valentine, an artbook, a poster depicting the map of Raccoon City and two discs containing the game's soundtrack, all collected in a special package that reproduces the famous trunk of the S.T.A.R.S., and proposed at the price of 299.98 euros. You can admire a preview of the contents in the image attached at the opening of the news. Compared to the Collector's Edition intended for the US market (proposed at $ 179.99), the European version offers in addition the lenticular cover and the soundtrack on two discs, instead of in digital format.

Resident Evil 3 Remake, remember, will be available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam from next April 3rd. Following in the wake of the appreciated Resident Evil 2 Remake, the title will re-propose in a modern key – with the help of the RE Engine – the last events of the narrative arc of Raccoon City, which see as protagonist a Jill Valentine chased by the relentless bio-weapon Nemesis: the heroine escape is at the center of the latest trailer of Resident Evil 3 Remake released by Capcom. The package will also be included Resident Evil Resistance, multiplayer component that will propose asymmetric 4-on-1 clashes.