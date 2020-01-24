The Collector's Edition of Resident Evil 3 Remake is already sold-out in Italy

Share it:

The high selling price of the Resident Evil 3 Collector's Edition, apparently, hasn't deterred the most diehard fans of Capcom's horror saga at all.

The leaders of GameStop, the only chain authorized to market the collector's edition in Italy, let us know that all available copies were sold in less than 15 minutes from the opening of reservations, which took place around 17:00 today 22 January. This is undoubtedly a great success for Capcom, which once again testifies to the high grip that its saga has on the public, despite the almost 25 years since its debut.

Some of you managed to book the Collector's Edition of Resident Evil 3 Remake? Proposal at the price of 299.98 euros in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, this edition contains a physical copy of the game with the lenticular cover, a statuette of the protagonist Jill Valentine, a color artbook, a poster depicting the map Raccoon City and two records containing the official soundtrack. Everything is offered in a special package with the shape of the well-known trunk of the S.T.A.R.S.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Resident Evil 3 Remake will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd. Have you already seen the trailer starring the fearsome Nemesis?