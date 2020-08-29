The collector, Morgan Freeman and the golden period of his career in the 90s

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This on Rete 4 at 21:30 the film will be broadcast The collector, high-tension thriller based on James Patterson’s bestseller and seeing for the first time Morgan Freeman as Detective Alex Cross in what was the actor’s heyday, with multiple Academy Award nominations.

For Freeman, it was said, it was the first time in the role of the character born from the pen of Patterson, since in 2001 will also reprise the role in In the Spider’s Grip; initially, the actor was also expected to return for a third film, but the production eventually opted for a full reboot by casting Tyler Perry as a younger, fledgling Alex Ross (the result, however, was truly disappointing).

At the time of The Collector, however, Morgan Freeman was going through what will likely remain the most prolific and rewarding period of his career. After taking part in Oscar-nominated films and blockbusters of absolute importance such as Walking with Daisy e Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, the actor’s 90s then continued with Clint Eastwood’s twilight western The Unforgiven, and then culminating in 1994 with The wings of Freedom. For his portrayal of Ellis Boyd “Red” Redding in the latter film directed by Frank Darabont, Freeman won another nomination for Best Actor (the first came for Street Smart – On the streets of New York as a supporting role, while in 1990 just for Walking around Daisy always as a protagonist).

In the early 2000s, more precisely in 2005, Morgan Freeman will be able to triumph at the night of the Oscars thanks to his starring Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris in Million Dollar Baby, still directed by Eastwood. The last Oscar nomination dates back to 2010 for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in Invictus, again directed by his friend Eastwood.