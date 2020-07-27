the Cold War continues in the official teaser of the Apple TV + series

Share it:

During the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to For All Manking, series co-created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) among the first original titles of Apple TV +, made its debut the first official teaser of the second season.

In the movie, which you can view as always in the article, the voice of President Ronald Reagan anticipates a new clash with no holds barred between the United States and the Soviet Union. Set in an alternate world where the Russians triumphed in the space race, the series will move to the 1980s and continue its story through the lives of NASA astronauts and engineers and their families.

The protagonists Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour participated in the virtual panel together with creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

