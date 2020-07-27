Entertainment

the Cold War continues in the official teaser of the Apple TV + series

July 26, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

During the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to For All Manking, series co-created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) among the first original titles of Apple TV +, made its debut the first official teaser of the second season.

In the movie, which you can view as always in the article, the voice of President Ronald Reagan anticipates a new clash with no holds barred between the United States and the Soviet Union. Set in an alternate world where the Russians triumphed in the space race, the series will move to the 1980s and continue its story through the lives of NASA astronauts and engineers and their families.

The protagonists Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour participated in the virtual panel together with creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

What do you think of this teaser? Let us know yours, as always, in the space dedicated to comments. For other insights, we refer you our first impressions on For All Mankind.

READ:  Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Drop Physical Buttons

In the meantime, we remind you that Apple TV + is working on adapting the Isaac Asimov Foundations Cycle, whose first season is coming to the platform in 2021: here you can find the promising official Foundation trailer.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Esther

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.