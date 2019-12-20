The Code Vein demo is now available on PC via Steam

Share it:

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that one demo version of Code Vein is now available for free download on PC via Steam.

The Code Vein demo allows players to experience the mode Character creation, thanks to which they can bring their "Revive" to life, and test their skills while exploring an initial section of the game, either solo or with a friend thanks to the online cooperative mode. The demo also allows you to explore the area Depths: Town of Sacrifice, where players can fight against previously defeated bosses to acquire new weapons, materials and haze.

All the characters created in the demo can be transferred to the full game, which on the occasion of the Steam Winter Sale is offered at 34.99 euros, or with a 30% discount on the full price of 49.99 euros. Code Vein, remember, can also be purchased on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you are thinking of buying it and want to learn more, we recommend reading our Code Vein review.