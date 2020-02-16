The coach of the Italian Grosseto loses the papers and assaults a player of his

The most unfortunate image of the football weekend is taken by the coach of lto A.S.D. Unione Sportiva Grosseto 1912, Italian football club of the city of Grosseto, based on Tuscany, and that is directed by Lambert Magrini.

The character in question, with the current game won, decided to make a change that did not suit the replaced player, Riccardo Cretella, who gestured the decision. After this little disagreement, the Italian club strategist decided to hit his player with his hand on the head, which had already reached the bench and was about to sit on it. After all the turmoil caused, the coach eventually expelled for assaulting one of his own players.