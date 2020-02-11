The coach of Sporting de Huelva says that Barça "won the league before starting"

Share it:

Barcelona shows a dominance in Spanish women's football that was especially evident in the final of the Spain Supercup in which he endorsed a 10-1 to the Royal Society. The coach of the San Sebastian team, Gonzalo Arconada, denounced after that game the inequality that exists between Barcelona and the rest of its rivals in Spanish football. "The only option we had was to win Barça (…) The Federation will have to assess whether it wanted us to suffer this humiliation"he said.

This Tuesday has added to his voice the coach of Sporting de Huelva, who on Wednesday faces Barcelona in the Queen's Cup. For Antonio Toledo, the Blaugrana team "won the league before starting." After 18 games played, the Barcelona He has 16 wins and two draws. Accumulate 50 points, nine more than Atlético de Madrid, which is second.

"This year's potential of Barcelona is superior to that of previous seasons, both for the staff and for ambition," said Toledo, who recalled that in other seasons his rival was content to win games "without much effort and that in the end it took its toll at the time of losing the League. "From his point of view, the Blaugrana team is" very launched "and this year will not only go for the League and Cup double, but will want to repeat its presence in the Champions League final League

"Today is practically Inaccessible for the rest of Spanish teams, but the games have to be played, "said Toledo, who stressed that the Queen's Cup is always" in the heart of the sportinguistas "because they managed to lift this title in 2015, which is the only one in the club history

Barcelona's response

The female Barça coach, Lluis Cortés, defended on Tuesday the club from criticism generated after the bulky victory at the end of the Spain Supercup before the Real Sociedad (1-10) and assured that in the League there is competitiveness.

"Barça is being accused of lack of competitiveness when he has not won any of the last four leagues, "explained the Barca coach at the press conference prior to the Copa de la Reina match on Wednesday (4:30 pm) against Sporting Huelva.

Cortes wanted to settle the matter remembering that the merit of the recent good results of Barça comes from "day to day work, effort and sacrifice" of players and staff, and not only of the economic investments of the club.