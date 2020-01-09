The co-creator of Halo discovers an unpublished cinematic of Halo 2

Share it:

Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and the Master Chief and currently in V1 Interactive, may have been moving recently, because he has found a real treasure in his attic. As he told Twitter, he accidentally discovered an old hard drive in which he had saved several cinematic scenes never before seen by Halo 2, sharing one of them.

This scene is in a more than obvious early state, with models still to be completed and a brief interpretation of dubbing, although it is always curious to discover this type of initial sketches of a great game as always Halo 2. Hopefully Lehto is encouraged to share more of that material in their social networks.

Halo 2 was originally launched in 2004, still developed by Bungie, who would later create both Halo 3 and Halo Reach, this being his last contribution to the franchise. It was one of the first major commercial successes of the Xbox brand, having already before its launch a quantity of reserves that exceeded one and a half million.

Halo, present and future

Meanwhile, Halo: The Master Chief Collection made its debut on Steam a few weeks ago with great success reaching a number of players not negligible, something that surely helped the incorporation of Halo Reach. For this port, 343 Industries had the help of Ruffian and Splash Damage. As for the increasingly near future, at the end of this year 2020, just started Xbox X, the new Microsoft console, and Halo: Infinite, the new installment of the franchise that will be multigenerational, that is, will also be launched on Xbox One