The clubs meet to study what happens to the contracts that end on June 30

Professional clubs will celebrate this Tuesday a video conference meeting in which they will deal with a single topic: the contracts or assignments of footballers that end this June 30th.

There are different legal interpretations on this vital matter at this time in which the season will not be able to end before that period in which the relationship of many footballers with their clubs.

In addition, there are already proposals like the one made by the FIFA to extend the duration of these contracts automatically, something to which the AFE, which considers that the duration of contracts is something that affects only the two parties involved: clubs and players.

🚨 NEWS @The spar ➡ Tomorrow videoconference with the First and Second clubs that wish to participate ➡ Only issue: How are the contracts of the players who end their contracts or their transfers to June 30 to be regulated? 📻 We expand at 18:00 in @To be – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 13, 2020

There are clubs that drafted the contracts establishing that end with the 2019-20 season (without a fixed day), while others have established that they do it on June 30, 2020. In the first case the contract is valid until the last match of the competition and in the other case there could be a legal conflict that the clubs want to clarify in this videoconference on Tuesday.

