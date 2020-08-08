The Clone Wars, the creation of Darth Vader in the concept art of the series

Share it:

Although Dave Filoni had a slightly different ending in mind, the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars did not fail to wow fans, especially for having perfectly connected to the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The final sequence in fact saw the appearance of the disturbing Darth Vader, immersed in a snowy atmosphere and surrounded by wrecks. We were therefore able to take another look at the character, equipped with the unmistakable black mask and artificial respirator, intent on lifting Ahsoka's lightsaber from the ground. Bringing the quintessential Dark Lord back to the screen can't have been easy, and in this case the designer worked in a particular way:

"As requested, here's Darth Vader, as presented in The Clone Wars finale. The process of creating this design was unusual. Normally I would have created a 2d concept art and the geometry of the final model would be based on that. This time I opened instead the 3D model of Vader used in Rebels and modified it to bring it closer to the look of The Clone Wars. Then I worked on softening the curves to create these clean and detailed designs ", writes art director Killian Plunkett on Instagram.

Indeed they succeeded in resume the iconic look, fitting it perfectly within the visual system of the series, which according to many in the last season has given the best of itself from that point of view.

You can take a look at the concept art below for yourself: let us know what you think and if you liked the closing moment of The Clone Wars! In case you haven't already done so, we recommend you take a look at our review of The Clone Wars 7.