The Clone Wars, the beautiful Indiana Jones themed easter egg from season 4

In the fourth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi went undercover in the criminal slums to find out about the upcoming attempt on the Chancellor's life, and the authors thought it would be a great opportunity to include a Indiana Jones themed easter egg.

After being arrested Obi-Wan makes the acquaintance of Moralo Eval, who introduces him to his criminal friends including the Bounty Hunter Cad Bane. Together, the three organize an escape and manage to reach the planet Nel Hutta, where Obi-Wan hopes to obtain new information on the plot against Palpatine.

And it is precisely on Nel Hutta that the authors have decided to proudly insert another popular George Lucas franchise. After Cad Bane loses his distinctive hat, in fact, the episode 04×16 ("Friends and enemies") shows the bounty hunter looking for new clothes and weapons in a local shop: while looking around of the objects he needs, at one point Bane picks up a rather familiar fedora; it is in fact the iconic hat worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones films.

The animated series, we remember, ended last May with the arrival of the seventh season on Disney +. For more insights, we refer you to the best episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and our review of season 7.