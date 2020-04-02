The climb to the tower begins now: the first episode of Tower of God is live on Crunchyroll!

Share it:

More than seven months have passed since the announcement of the anime adaptation of Tower of God and today, finally, all fans will be able to see the premiere of the new Crunchyroll Original. The anime taken from SIU's great work is now available on the streaming site, also with Italian subtitles.

Crunchyroll describes the manhwa plot as follows: "Reach the top and everything will belong to you. At the top of the tower there is everything in the world and everything can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower to see the stars and Bam, the boy who needed nothing except her".

The original work almost counts 500 chapters available, and every episode of the anime created by Telecom Animation Film will adapt three on average. The streaming platform has not yet announced the number of episodes that will make up the first season.

We remind you that the direction of the series is in the expert hands of Takashi Sano, renowned mangaka and Japanese animator. In the past, the director worked firsthand on titles such as Sengoku Basara is Transformers: Energon, while in recent times he directed some episodes Gantz, Princess Principal and Vinland Saga, the anime winner of the "Anime of the Year" award at the Anime Trending Awards 2020. The screenplay was instead made by Erika Yoshida, the thirty-two-year-old writer already engaged in the past in the drafting of some important screenplay (Love and Lies, Sunrise, Lupine III – The Italian adventure). The series will follow the story told by SIU.

And what do you think of it? Have you already recovered the first episode of Tower of God? Let us know in the comments! For the other April releases instead, we recommend you take a look at the new Crunchyroll calendar.