 The classic Wasp and Egghead costume in more images of the flash-back removed from Ant-Man and the Wasp

The other day came a series of images from the extras in the Saga del Infinito box, which includes even more scenes removed from movies that never saw the light before. One of those scenes came from "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in which he had a flashback of a joint mission between Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne (played by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, digitally rejuvenated) in his time as Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Now we get new images that allow us to take another look at the original Wasp costume, practically the same as Ant-Man, but also allows us to see actor Michael Cerveris in the role of Egg Head / Egghead / Elihas Starr, which as we know in comics becomes the villain Egghead. Although this was a scene that we did not see in the movie, the existence of this sequence was already revealed in an old casting sheet.

Clearly, this sequence would have allowed us to know much better the work dynamics that Henry and Janet followed when they were younger and heroes, like the original Ant-Man and the Wasp. This movie remember we formally introduced Janet after seeing her in a quick scene in the first movie, "Ant-Man".