The 'Classic': The race between Real Madrid and Barça

March 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona and matched the 'Classic' race again. The whites add 96 victories by the same of the picture culé. The first meeting was played in 1915. The first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals that ended with the score in favor of Barça: 2-1.

The evolution of the 'Classic' has since been marked by Madrid's hegemony. Triumphs and distances marked with its maximum rival. But the last two decades, with the best stage in the history of the Blaugrana team, Barcelona has shortened the distances. And he got ahead for the first time in a long time with a difference of +1.

The three points that Real Madrid achieved once again tie the marathon of one of the most even classics in the world. In relation to other historical matches, Manchester United and Liverpool maintain a certain distance (80-55), the Celtic-Rangers is more disputed (119-126), while Inter-Juventus (87-52) and the Bayer Munich-Borussia Dortmund (58-32) quite the opposite.

Edie Perez

