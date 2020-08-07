the classic inspired series with Tom Hanks arrives on Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the great sports cult of the 90s it can not miss A League of Their Own, in which we have seen Tom Hanks grappling with a women's baseball team that from the amateur league aims to great professional matches. Now Amazon Prime Video is ready to launch its serial remake: discover all the details beyond the jump.

The series will have protagonists Have Jacobson and Chanté Adams, with at the side Emmy D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgador. Jacobson himself and Will Graham will be executive producers of the project together with Sony Pictures Television.

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story of professional baseball players who had been underestimated until then. Like all, we grew up with an obsession with that film. Three years ago we went to Sony with the idea of ​​telling a new series of equally underrated stories. With the help of a team of very talented collaborators, a magnificent cast and Amazon's support on the project, we couldn't be happier to bring these characters to life”Said Graham and Jacobson. “The athletes of these stories were needed determination, determination, authenticity, a lively imagination and a good dose of sense of humor to make your dreams come true. We hope to be able to give back to the public a story that has all these qualities. "

"You don't cry in baseball or Prime Video,"Said Vernon Sanders, executive of Amazon Studios. “Will and Abbi have taken a cinema classic and they reimagined it for the modern generation with new characters and applied their vision, fresh and current, on a timeless story made of dreams, friendship, love and, of course, baseball. We are very excited to partner with Sony to bring this exciting new series to our Prime Video customers worldwide. ”

"Abbi and Will did a master job in reinvent this timeless classic. We are very grateful to our Amazon partners for giving us the opportunity to bring this important story to a worldwide audience. " added Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television.