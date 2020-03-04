Entertainment

The classic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is now available on mobile

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Konami has released a version of iOS and Android Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, one of the most iconic video games in history and for many the best delivery of this legendary platform and action franchise.

The iconic game from the beloved Castlevania series finally reaches mobile devices. Jump, run and make your way through the vast castle of Dracula as Alucard in this classic action role-playing game and discover a deep story with a unique variety of enemies and intriguing characters along the way.

Rediscover the world of Castlevania with one of its original innovative games and renowned music and graphics.

Some of the details of this version that should be taken into account if you are going to do with it are the following:

  • The renewed user interface adds intuitive controls to attacks and special transformations.
  • Unlock achievements with highly disputed battle milestones.
  • Fully compatible with game controllers.
  • New function to save status.
  • Available in 6 languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, Spanish.

After this premiere the players have not been able to avoid throwing themselves in mass on Konami asking for other versions that they had been looking for for years. This is the case of the Nintendo Switch or PC, among others. Although the truth is that this game has jumped to several platforms over the years reaching PSX in origin, then Sega Saturn, PSP, Xbox 360 and even PS4 a couple of years ago. Despite this, its condition as a timeless classic that continues to inspire so many new works today, continues to demand versions for the most current systems.

The next installment of this saga will be mainly for mobile devices and this is Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, which will be released this year on iOS and Android.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night can now be purchased from the Play Store and App Store.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.