The clash of Eren and Reiner is at the center of the cover of The Attack of the Giants 3

Yes is The third season of The Attack of the Giants has long ended, work of the WIT studio and taken from the famous manga of Hajime Isayama. During these episodes we knew the secret of Historia and witnessed a coup, while in the shadows Reiner and Bertholt planned their return to the scenes with Zeke.

In Italy, The Attack of the Giants is on VVVVid available with subtitles in our language but also with Italian dubbing, while Japan is about to enjoy the arrival of the new volume of the home video edition. March 17, 2020 will see the distribution of Attack on Titan season 3 – part 2, which was already presented by the production of the anime with the beautiful cover illustration.

Reiner Braun and Eren Jaeger they showed their skills while they were transformed by giants and therefore the clash between the two on this could not be missing cover of The Attack of the Giants. Meanwhile, Armin and Erwin are watching the scene from below, thinking about what step to take to bring humanity to safety. The scene depicted resumes that of chapter 75 of The Attack of the Giants and you can see its comparison through the images below.

Don't miss the Attack of the Giants season 3 review by Everyeye.