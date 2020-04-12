The clash between Goku and Majin Vegeta becomes a spectacular collectible statue

Share it:

The series of Dragon Ball Z it is marked by many fights, increasingly powerful opponents, which also manage to articulate the narrative rhythm of the main work born from Akira Toriyama's mind. One of the most surprising and important clashes seen in the series is certainly the one between Goku and Majin Vegeta.

Between episodes 229 and 231 of the anime of Dragon Ball Z we had the opportunity to admire, after a long time, one battle not only very intense but also much awaited by fans of the time. If in Italian the eleventh episode of the Babidi saga had as its title "The meeting with Babidi and Darbula" in English it has instead been translated with "The Long Awaited Fight", underlining the relevance of the direct challenge between Goku and the Saiyan Prince.

At this point in history the dark side of Vegeta, who to overcome the level of his eternal rival Kakaroth decides to follow Babidi's orders, consequently transforming into a Majin. His final actions, the embrace with Trunks and his sacrifice, however, manifest the change that took place on Earth, thanks also to the proximity to the Warriors Z and Bulma.

The epic confrontation between the two Saiyans has been recreated with one splendid collectible statue made by F4 Studio. As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news shared by the user @MundoKame on Twitter, the statue is 60 cm high, will be available in summer 2020, with a price of 434 euros, and is already pre-orderable. A statue based on the fight between Goku Vegeta and Broly was also recently announced in the latest film in the franchise.

Recall that currently the Dragon Ball Super manga is in chapter 58, while on the net it is thought that Vegeta could become a God of Destruction in the future of the series.