The Civil Guard dismantles a criminal network that distributed EPO from Cádiz and Barcelona

The network distributed illegally EPO dose in Spain and abroad. The head of the plot was a Serbian citizen based in Barcelona who distributed and sold them through seven websites located abroad, and especially to tax havens.

The doses came from a dialysis clinic in Cádiz that obtained them illegally from falsifying orders to a public hospital. Only in two and a half years the investigators discovered a lag of 5,103 injectables and the Civil Guard calculates that their criminal activity lasted at least 10 years until the network was broken up in May 2019.

The illegal doses of EPO (substance that increases red blood cells) and also anabolic steroid products and hormones allegedly stopped hundreds of athletes, basically amateurs and semi-professionals and some others better known, but none of them consecrated, according to Civil Guard sources.

The operation involved more than 850 injectables. There is a total of six involved, among detainees and investigated, in Barcelona and Cádiz for crimes against public health, criminal organization, money laundering, document fraud and Social Security. The initial complaint was made by the Spanish Agency for Health in Sports.