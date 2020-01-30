The Chinese football super league suspended by Coronavirus is suspended until further notice

The Chinese Football Association (CFA, the national federation) today announced the suspension until further notice of All competitions nationwide, including the top league division, the Super League, due to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus that has already caused at least 170 deaths.

In a brief statement on its website, the CFA said that "to cooperate with the prevention and control" of the outbreak and "to ensure the health" of players, employees and fans, the beginning of the 2020 season will be postponed to "football matches of all levels in the country".

This new season was scheduled to start on February 22.

The agency did not set any calendar for football competitions and simply pointed out – like the rest of Chinese institutions that have announced closures or suspensions of services – that the information in this regard "will be published in a timely manner."

The Chinese federation said it will continue in "close contact" with the national authorities and that a calendar will be established for competitions with the necessary adjustments as the outbreak develops in the different regions of the country.

Finally, the Chinese Super League – which achieved worldwide notoriety for five years for its star signings for exorbitant prices and salaries – will not be able to start, and on Wednesday the CFA announced that the teams of that division participating in the Asian Champions League will play It was the first three games they planned to play in their stadiums.

In the first Chinese division is the Wuhan Zall, team of the city of Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak and capital of the province of Hubei.

This squad is led by the Spaniard José González and arrived last night at the Malaga airport to continue in the south of Spain with his pre-season concentration, raising some fears that the Spanish health authorities were responsible for dissipating, as the team had been training outside Wuhan since January 4, so it far exceeded the incubation period.

José González said, in statements to journalists, that his stay in Spain "does not pose a danger to anyone."