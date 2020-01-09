         'The chilling adventures of Sabrina': the trailer for season 3 of the Netflix series is a fun infernal video clip

Share it:

The original series of Netflix about the teenage witch, born in the Archie comic collection reaches its third season. The trailer for the season 3 of ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina '(The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, 2018-) is a festive, glamorous and satanic video clip with a catchy rhythm in which Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) disguises himself in a black Cheerleader suit while fluttering with the other witches in the series.

The Wizard of Oz for horror fans

In the advance of this third installment of 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina'We see the sorceress dance while she sings the song'Straight to Hell'which is about the arc of the season, of how will hell travel, literally but also implying that your heart is being devoured by darkness. "When it comes to love I will go straight to hell”, He says while interspersing a bold choreography with different fragments of scenes from the new season.

In what we can see in the images, The sorceress's friends and aunts will also be in hell. According to the creator of the series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa the hell of the season 3:

"It's a lot of fun. It's dangerous, but it's a lot of fun. Sabrina is hard to crack. It doesn't take long to realize there's a backdoor from Hell, so the Fright Club embarks on an epic quest to rescue Nick, which is no different than a horror version of The Wizard of Oz. "

The third season follows the terrible events of the second part. Although he defeated his father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped inside the human prison of Nicholas Scratch and knowing that he is suffering in hell, under the watchful eye of Lilith decides to go down herself to rescue him. Netflix the next January 24. In the cast they will continue the actress Kiernan Shipka, together with the artist and singer Ross Lynch, in addition to the usual Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclari and others.