‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’ season 4: all we know

Hail Sabrina! We have a new queen on the throne of hell and, unless you have been notified of this situation by Satan himself or through the eight chapters that make up the Season 3 of escal The creepy adventures of Sabrina ’, it is likely that the ‘spoiler’ possesses you which demon.

For all got damn archangels! The newly released ‘Sabrina’ has left us more misplaced than any stun spell. Do you remember all the theories with which we elucidated about part 3? Well Nick Scratch He did get out of Hell and get Lucifer / father from his girlfriend inside, but instead, he entered an existential loop in which he only wanted to drink, to sexual demons, cutting even with the Spellman. After, the Primordials, ‘Aka’ a coven of pagan sorcerers who do not believe in the Dark Lord, arrive at Greendale with the intention of conquering humans, which technically end up getting at first. Further, Ambrose and Prudence find Father Blackwood, although they don't kill him because he has a egg Able to make time travel. Finally, Sabrina He manages to save them all thanks to a time travel, in which he also obtains the existence of two Sabrinas so that one holds the position of Queen of the Averno and the other remains a teenager of the Baxter Institute and the Academy. Do we forget something? Ah yes: what a small Season 4 of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ he's waiting for us!

That is why we are here, to tell you in detail and updated everything we know about the series of Netflix, as their possible release date, trailers or the different news that arise. Hail Sabrina, queen of Hell!

Everything we know about season 4 of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’

Is the fourth season confirmed?

Go booking another ticket to hell because yes! ‘Sabrina’s chilling adventures’ has season 4 confirmed and best of all, they have already recorded it!

Release date

The exact date on which part 4 of Netflix's fiction will be released is still unknown, even if it is already recorded. But, considering that this has just been released, we do not believe that it is until the end of this year when the next one comes out or, at most early 2021. It is not worth selling your soul to Satan because it comes before, then what happens …

Plots to be solved in season 4 of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’

The two Sabrinas

After the victory of the Primordials on Earth, Sabrina must take a trip back in time to save Greendale and his friends. He succeeds, although he leaves a temporary hole open by not returning to the stone where he ended up buried when Caliban ended the lineage of Morningstar. Now there are two witches, one reigning in the Averno and another living a "normal" teenage life. It is clear that this situation will have its consequences. Which will be? At the moment only his cousin Ambrose gets an idea … P.D. We continue to worship Salem.

The egg embryo of time

When Prudence and Ambrose – that by the way we do not understand what they do by breaking with the good couple they form – they find Father Blackwood in Loch Ness, he has a kind of egg in his possession. After removing it, remaining Lucifer inside the priest, getting rid of him and getting the immortal mark of Cain, the strange creature returns to the villain's hands. After a ritual, the embryo ends up escaping. Call us alarmists, but this looks very very bad.

Nick, Sabrina and Harvey

We were waiting for teenage drama and in season 4 we had it in abundance. We go in parts. Theo meets Robynwho really is an elf that belongs to the Primordial Fair. However, she ends up betraying them to save her new boyfriend. Harvey and Ros They are still together, although they seem to have trouble getting to the next base. Above there is a time when everyone thinks that the boy is still in love with his ex, but no!

On the other hand, Sabrina and Nick… WHAT WERE THE SCRIPTORS THINKING ?! We have spent a whole year of penance with the expectation that these two were finally together so that, when they get it, one has doubts and begins to give themselves to the bad life, and the other has 'feeling' with Caliban – let's see, We don't blame her — and she wants to rule the underworld. Why? With how simple everything seems between them! Hala, another year of hell waits to see what happens with Nabrina …

The new goddess

Making a brief summary of all the plot and the end of season 3, after the arrival of the phantasmagoria of the Primordiales, the conversion of Hilda in a spider, the death of every keniche at the hands of Blackwood or the pagans, the various love breaks, the return of Lucifer, time travel, the rise of Sabrina to the throne, the unexpected kiss of Zelda and Mambo Marie, and the unstable calm they seem to have gotten … someone new will have to pray, right? The Church of the Night has fallen and before in heaven to send prayers to the Dark Lord, since obviously nobody knows that Sabrina is the queen of Hell. So now they have devotion to Hecate, the goddess of the three heads. (Note here the feminist moment). We look forward to meeting you in season 4 of ‘The creepy adventures of Sabrina’ …

We will continue to report!