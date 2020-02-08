The Children of the Whales manga is about to reach its climax

Share it:

Interesting developments were announced through the March issue of the Monthly Mystery Bonita magazine Children of the Whales (Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Utau), manga materialized thanks to the work of Abi Umeda and that thanks to the great success, has also seen the creation of an animated adaptation.

Well, as announced, the manga seems to be about to enter its true climax, a phase that will leave fans speechless. If you think about it, as early as 12 January, Umeda himself had made it known that the work was preparing to enter his new narrative arc, the so-called "Demonas Past Arc", which would also have represented in some way the approach of the events to the great conclusion that fans have been waiting for for a long time.

By the way, Umeda also revealed that originally the work would have been closed after the release of just four volumes if the success had not shown up, but in the end millions of assiduous readers launched themselves into the work and the mangaka was able to continue in its course much longer than we could have initially imagined, precisely with the realization of the anime Children of the Whales, as mentioned above

Before greeting you, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the anime Children of the Whales.