The children of Ilse, from Flans, surprise with their gallantry in networks

Ilse, a member of the famous group Flans, whom many of his followers identified for several years as La Güerita, she is the mother of two handsome young men that through their social networks surprise with their gallantry.

Yann and Luc Alexandre They are the two children of Ilse, whose father is the businessman Guillaume Martin, whom he married, and they are both happy and proud parents of their children. They have formed a loving family.

Yann is 24 years old and a sports lover, in fact, he was part of the Televisa reality show Challenge 4 Elements.

Through his Instagram account, Yann always shares images of him in which he can be seen in his personal and professional activities.

Ilse Olivo, from the Flans group, with their two sons Yann and Luc Alexandre. Facebook photo



Yann really likes to practice Parkour, and undoubtedly, the world of sports fascinates him.

Luc Alexandre, meanwhile, is 21 years old and like his brother Yan, sports are his fascination.

Ilse is used to photographing herself with her children Yann and Luc Alexandre whenever she deserves it. Facebook photo



Yann and Luc share as much time as possible together since they are children.

In one of his posts, Yann writes:

That they bury me with my brother in the same hole, I only ask God, take me first. A brother is the best gift that life can give you, "Yann writes in a photograph where he appears with his brother Luc.

Some videos of the brothers are circulating on YouTube where they can be seen at different stages of their lives.









