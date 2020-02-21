The child of 'Parasites' saw the Oscars and hallucinated with the victory

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Without a doubt, a moment of the most enjoyable and exciting Oscar gala was when Bong Joon Ho and his entire cast of 'Parasites' took the Dolby Theater stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Film, marking the first time a non-English-speaking film won the first Oscar. However, not all the cast members of the film attended the ceremony in Los Angeles. Jeong Hyeon- jun, the boy who plays as a young son of the Park family in the movie, saw the gala from his home in South Korea. And luckily his family recorded him at the time when his film won the grand prize of the night.

"I thought it would be amazing to get it, and in fact we won the prize! "Jeong told the Associated Press in a video interview from home."Then I wondered if I was in heaven. I think I was born to receive an Oscar"said the young actor. 'Parasites' has been his first foray into feature films. Prior to his experience with Bong, Jeong started in South Korean television series. As part of the cast of this film, Jeong received the award for Best Cast in the Actors Union Awards.

'Parasites' marked the first time that a South Korean feature film competed in the Academy Awards, and the drama was nominated in six categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Film, Best Production Design and Better assembly The film dominated the ceremony by winning the first four categories mentioned, giving South Korea its first Oscar awards and thus breaking a glass ceiling of the awards themselves. Jeong was too small to make the trip to Hollywood, but it is clear in the videos that his emotion was equal to that of his co-stars.