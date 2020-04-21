The cheap version of Xbox Series X would be presented in May

Share it:

New rumors about the Xbox Series family have come to light speaking of a presentation of the model known as Lockhart for May this year. It would be a less powerful version than Xbox Series X and at a lower price.

Conceptual desasapland of the alleged Xbox Series S seen on Reddit.

Presumably this console would have the name of Xbox S Series and would have about 4 TFLOPs unlike the 6 of Xbox One X and the 12 of Xbox Series X. Despite this it would be an even more powerful model than Xbox One X at be RDNA2 architecture instead of current GCN.

Windows Central claims to have information that points to a presentation of this console for next month, when we would also see something more about the games that are to come. We would have to start with Halo Infinite, which has a few months left to develop and for which we have not seen anything tangible.

Based on this information, Microsoft employees have been taking versions of Lockhart home to begin testing and providing feedback to the development team about how it works.

Along with these rumors, there is also talk of the presentation of wireless headphones for the new consoles of the Xbox Series family, since lately the company has been working on devices such as Surface Headphones and it is expected that Xbox receives its own complement without cables in a future.

It will take a few weeks to know if Lockhart is real and if they are ready to make it known now. Also to know if it will be done through means such as Digital Foundry, through an Xbox Insider or in any other way.