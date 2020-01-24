The characters that return in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Share it:

One of the most anticipated releases of this 2020 is the sequel to 'Top Gun'. Three decades later we will see Tom cruise retaking the role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The coveted second part has been in development for ten years. Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise on a long list of films, was hired to write the script. The project had some drawbacks, but it finally advanced and it was decided that the new plot would be a continuation with the actor once again in the lead role. The flight sequences that made 'Top Gun' so popular will continue to stand out in a new movie. In addition, it is expected that Kenny Loggins record a new version of 'Danger Zone', the iconic song of the first part (with permission of the song 'Take me breath away').

The new movie will feature a mostly new cast. Some interpreters, such as Kelly McGillis, who played Charlie in the 1986 story, will not be in the new story. It seems that it will be Jennifer Connelly the new love interest of the protagonist. It is also logical that after so many years many of the characters have retired. But there are a couple of characters, according to Screenrant, who will return to Maverick. Let's see who they are:

