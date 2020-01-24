The characters that return in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

One of the most anticipated releases of this 2020 is the sequel to 'Top Gun'. Three decades later we will see Tom cruise retaking the role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
The coveted second part has been in development for ten years. Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise on a long list of films, was hired to write the script. The project had some drawbacks, but it finally advanced and it was decided that the new plot would be a continuation with the actor once again in the lead role. The flight sequences that made 'Top Gun' so popular will continue to stand out in a new movie. In addition, it is expected that Kenny Loggins record a new version of 'Danger Zone', the iconic song of the first part (with permission of the song 'Take me breath away').
The new movie will feature a mostly new cast. Some interpreters, such as Kelly McGillis, who played Charlie in the 1986 story, will not be in the new story. It seems that it will be Jennifer Connelly the new love interest of the protagonist. It is also logical that after so many years many of the characters have retired. But there are a couple of characters, according to Screenrant, who will return to Maverick. Let's see who they are:
Pete "Maverick" Mitchell
Just out of his role in his highest grossing film, 'Mission Impossible: Fallout', Tom Cruise is back in the cabin as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick". Despite the time that has passed, Maverick seems to still need speed because he keeps flying. Now his job is to train new groups of pilots for dangerous missions.
In 'Top Gun', Carole bradshaw (who gave life Meg Ryan) was Goose's wife (Anthony Edwards), Maverick's best friend and co-pilot. Goose died at the end of the movie. Carole is back in the movie Maverick, but this time it will be played by Jean Louisa Kelly. His presence in the movie is probably explained by the character of Miles TellerBradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Carole and Goose. (Shocks the fact that Kelly, who is 47 years old, will be the mother of Rooster's character, who in the new movie is a thirties).
Tom "Iceman" Kazansky
Val Kilmer played the antagonist of the story: Iceman, the arrogant pilot who developed a highly competitive relationship with Maverick. Kilmer is the only confirmed member of the cast of 'Top Gun' that appears in the sequel. It has been said that the character is now admiral, but for some reason it is not seen in the trailers seen so far, which gives more mystery to his role in the continuation. Some speculate that he died and that Iceman's funeral is the one seen in advance. If so, the death of a key character from 'Top Gun' may be what starts the movie.
'Top Gun: Maverick' will hit theaters this summer.
