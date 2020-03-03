the characters of season 4

Share it:

Film directors as Almodóvar or Berlanga; intellectuals like Clara Campoamor; artists of the stature of Picasso or Dora Maar; scientists like the visionary Emilio Blacksmith and monarchs like Maria Tudor and Isabel I in Englandor Philip IV Y Fernando VII in Spain, they are some of the historical figures that will appear in the fourth season of The Ministry of Time.

By the hand of Javier Olivares and Marc Vigil, they will star in plots set in different eras: from 16th-century England to post-war Spain, through the 'Madrid move' or the Golden Age. While still imagining what I could happen in the future if we change history.

The series will rescue forgotten women as Clara Campoamor (María Morales), lawyer, writer and Spanish policy; Y Dora Maar (Stéphanie Magnin), French painter, photographer and sculptor. Both struggled to exercise their rights at the beginning of the 20th century, opening the way to the rest of the women.

The fiction of La 1 will also recognize the transcendence of the engineer Emilio Herrera (Vicente Romero), whose space suit prototype inspired NASA to dress the astronauts who stepped on the Moon. The Granada visionary rubs shoulders with the German scientist Albert Einstein (Thomas Sauerteig) in the new chapters.

Picasso, which gives life to the actor and singer from Malaga Toni Zenet, shakes hands with Velázquez, who has already become one of the most beloved characters in the series. Other artists such as the writer Federico García Lorca (Ángel Ruiz) and the film directors Almodóvar (Carlos Santos) and Berlanga (Koldo Olabarri) populate the next chapters.

Maria Tudor (Rachel Lascar) e Elizabeth I of England (Rosa Blake) share prominence with the kings Philip II (Jorge Clemente), Philip IV (Edu Soto) and Fernando VII (Juanjo Cucalón). Among the leaders will not be missing either Francisco Franco (Pep Miras).

Premiere, coming soon

The fourth season of ‘The Ministry of Time’, produced by RTVE In collaboration with Globomedia (THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO) and Ounce, brings together the mythical patrol composed of Julián (Rodolfo Sancho), Amelia (Aura Garrido), Pacino (Hugo Silva), Alonso (Nacho Fresneda) and Lola (Macarena García). Accompanied in many missions by Irene (Cayetana Guillén Cuervo), they will be again under the orders of Salvador (Jaime Blanch), and Ernesto (Juan Gea).

All of them and other usual faces of the series, Angustias (Francesca Piñón), Velázquez (Julián Villagrán) or Elena (Susana Córdoba), will return to work to detect and correct any fatal alteration in the course of history.