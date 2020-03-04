The character of Kumail Nanjiani in Los Eternos will be inspired by Bollywood cinema

Share it:

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani will play Kingo in The Eternal, the most ambitious film of phase 4 of the UCM that we know. On that paper he wanted to open recently giving some interesting details.

Although in the comics Kingo trains as a samurai in the 16th century and uses those skills to become a movie star in Japan, in this version of the character we will see him as a Bollywood actor, which is more suited to the actor who plays him .

The actor even confirms that his character will perform a dance with many other Asian actors in what looks like a classic scene of Bollywood cinema. In the podcast in which he reveals this he says that it is not possible to believe that such a scene will end up in theaters.

He continued saying that the cast of the film is really diverse and that director Chloe Zhao was not at any time exceeded by the magnitude of this project. It is currently in full assembly at Marvel Studios.

It is mentioned that during the second half of the shooting all the action scenes were recorded and that the main cast recorded with practical effects instead of relying on green screens and computer generated effects, which is how a large percentage of the UCM has been shot.

It is very exciting what Marvel Studios seems to be doing with the next UCM films betting on diverse directors and actors and not necessarily well known. They will also opt for less popular heroes than those already used now that they have earned a considerable reputation and will combine it with television series. It does not seem that Kevin Feige wants to settle in the popcorn show that has taken them to the place they now occupy and some of the projects underway even touch what looks like author or independent cinema due to the fusion of genres and plots they intend to use.

