 The character Michael Biehn in The Mandalorian will have nods to other characters he played

March 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Characters played by Michael Biehn

The other day we knew the incorporation of the actor Michael Biehn to the cast of the second season of Michael Biehn, aiming to play a bounty hunter, possibly someone from Mando's past. Now we get new details of the character.

Admittedly, many more standout details aren't revealed, but the character is said to be wearing a costume inspired by what the actor wore in his appearance in the movie. "Tombstone: The Legend of Wyatt Earp", where he played Johhny Ringo, that is, a western gunfighter. It also ensures that his character will have phrases with winks to the roles he has played in that film, but also in others such as Terminator, "Aliens" Y "Navy Seals: Special Command".

Another outstanding detail is that Biehn will appear in an episode, and it will be precisely directed by Dave Filoni.

In other information from the set, the involvement of director Robert Rodriguez in the series is reconfirmed.

At the moment, the state of the series with the coronavirus is unknown. In other words, they have stopped working on the series, but it is not known if they have had time to finish filming, since they have been working on it since this fall.

Via information | Making Star Wars

