The change of the cast of 'The boarding school'

January 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
If we had little with 'Elite', whose third season is recorded and pending release date, Amazon Prime Video arrives and releases us that it is preparing a version of 'The boarding school' that will be titled 'The boarding school: Las Cumbres'. We would never have thought that this series would return to the screen, but life always has those unexpected surprises. Antena 3 was broadcasting this fiction for the first time in 2007 with audiences that exceeded three million viewers.

Everyone talked about this series in which strange deaths and mysterious events occurred. The plot ended up being a very crazy story with Nazis involved, but the truth is that for three years we did not lose track of their students played by Blanca Suárez, Yon González, Martín Rivas, Elena Furiase and Ana de Armas, among others. At that time, these actors, who were beginning to carve out their future in the world of interpretation, did not imagine that this work would be a true springboard.

It has been more than a decade since the Laguna Negra opened its doors for the first time and its protagonists are really changed, as we are going to show you with some images that you surely have not seen. We have entered our photographic archive and our fascination has been capitalized to find a graphic material that demonstrates the physical and stylistic transformation of its interpreters. Are you ready? Here we go!

