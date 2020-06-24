The change of life at 33: what happened to other soccer legends when they were Lionel Messi's age

Share it:

Lionel Messi turned 33 years old (Infobae / Emanuel Gómez)

Lionel Messi reached the age of 33 in top form. The captain and benchmark of FC Barcelona is one of the oldest in the squad azulgrana, in addition to being the main piece of the institution. Far from fading over time, The flea continues at a great level fighting for the league, the Champions League and defending his title of the best soccer player in the world, which he got for the sixth time last season (Golden Ball).

At an age in which many begin to take their last steps in the soccer elite, the Argentine transformed, and today, besides being the leader in the scorers table and have won the Golden Boot for the sixth time, He is also the maximum assistant of one of the most important leagues in Europe.

Thanks to technology and advances in health, some soccer players managed to stretch their career, but What about other great soccer stars at 33?

Maradona played for Sevilla in his last experience in Europe

Diego Armando Maradona He was 33 years old on October 30, 1992. After having shone in Argentinos Juniors and Boca, take his first steps in Europe with FC Barcelona and achieve eternal glory with Napoli and the Argentine team, he Fluff I was going to sign for Sevilla a month before his birthday, after having overcome the suspension that FIFA put him for 15 months when he tested positive for cocaine use.

That was his second experience in Spain and the last in the old continent. The insistence of Carlos Bilardo, coach of the Seville team at that time, and his intention to move away from Italy made Maradona reach the Spanish league again on September 22, 1992 in exchange for 7.5 million dollars.

The former Napoli debuted with the Nervionenses on October 4 on the fifth date of La Liga, however, he was far from finding his best level. His old injuries took his toll and he was only able to play 29 games between the regular championship and the Copa del Rey. His numbers were not up to par when he got only 7 goals, two penalties (five per league and two per cup), and nine assists.

Finally, after a strong discussion with his coach and a bad relationship with the leadership, who fined him for leaving with his team, Maradona decided to end his time in Europe.

In 1993 he returned to Argentine football to wear the Newells jersey, being received by 40 thousand people who attended his first training. The following year he was one of the protagonists of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where the Argentine team reached the round of 16 thanks to the good level he showed.

However, hopes were dashed after the new positive doping control: he Ten had to comply with a new 15-month suspension imposed by FIFA. Finally, and after signing with Boca Juniors in 1995, two seasons later he ended his career at 37 years old.

At 33, Pelé played his last season with Santos

Pelé turned 33 on September 7, 1973. He lived a career full of titles with both Santos and the Brazilian team. After harvesting six local leagues (the last one in 1968) and three World Leagues (the last one in 1970), OR Rei He was already preparing to enter the final stretch of his career. That year Palmeiras became champion and the striker was going to settle for the São Paulo state tournament.

That was going to be one of the last titles in its history and he was going to close that year with 30 goals in 59 games to subsequently start a new chapter in his life by signing for New York Cosmos. Despite having offers from big clubs like Real Madrid or Juventus, the Brazilian decided to leave for the now-defunct North American Soccer League (NASL), where he spent his last three years as a footballer.

On October 1, 1977 Pelé ended his stage as a footballer at the age of 36. The legendary scorer said goodbye in a match between Santos and Cosmos in which he played a time for each team.

At 33, Johan Cruyff was in his second season in United States soccer.

On April 25, 1980 the Dutchman Johan Cruyff was 33 years old playing for the Washington Diplomats from the NASL of the United States, a country he had moved to two years earlier. In that season, despite being included in the ideal team of the North American league, he scored 10 goals in 27 games. The following year, the idol of Ajax and FC Barcelona returned to Spain to play for Levante in the second division.

After a brief stint at his previous team in the United States, Cruyff returned to the club of his loves. In Ajax he spent two seasons in which he conquered both league titles and the '83 National Cup before signing for the maximum rival. At Feyenoord Rotterdam he spent his last year as a professional footballer before retiring at the age of 37. There he obtained the Eredivisie and the Cup.

On September 11, 1978 the multiple champion with Bayern Munich Franz Beckenbauer spent his 33 years in the New York Cosmos. It was his second season in the American league after having won four Bundesliga, four German Cups and three Champions League in 14 years as a "Bavarian" player.

After serving four years at the North American club, the German returned to his country to join Hamburg for two seasons where he played 19 unmarked games. He "First libero" ended his career in 1983, at the age of 37 in the Cosmos.

Di Stéfano made history at Real Madrid – PHOTO NA: (ARCHIVE) AFP

The Di Stéfano case is perhaps the most paradigmatic; different. The historic striker of Real Madrid He was 33 years old on July 4, 1959 and he celebrated with a European Cup, the predecessor of the Champions League. The Blonde Arrow he was also going to be part of the merengue team that took second place in the league behind FC Barcelona and was going to suffer defeat in the final of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Atlético de Madrid. However, in that season I was going to establish one of his three worst scoring records with the white box being 0.68 goals per game (34 games and 23 cries). Not negligible numbers beyond comparatives.

The Argentine played four seasons more dressed in white, in which he won the four local leagues and the Copa del Rey from the 1961-62 edition. On April 3, 1966, with 44 yearsDi Stéfano ended his career after spending two years at Espanyol becoming in one of the oldest players to play a duel in the Spanish league

Ronaldo turned 33 in his last season at Real Madrid

When talking about the great soccer players that this sport has, we must also highlight Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese he said goodbye to Real Madrid in the same season that he turned 33 to set course for Juventus. In that campaign the whites conquered the Champions League and they took third place in the league below Atlético de Madrid and the champion, FC Barcelona.

Despite continuing to be in a top team, the luso reduced its efficiency facing the goal in Italy the following seasons, achieving 28 goals in 2018-19 and 26 so far in 2019-20, numbers that he greatly surpassed during his years at the club in the Spanish capital.

