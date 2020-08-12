The change Ferrari will make to Sebastian Vettel's car amid a troubled season

Share it:

"Sebastian will have a new chassis," announced at Ferrari (Photo: Reuters)

The relationship between Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel is traveling the lanes of absolute tension. Between the poor results of the German driver, the meager performances of the car and the well-known news of his departure in 2021, the link between the parties seems to be held by a fine thread. The Spanish Grand Prix next weekend will be presented as a new chance to reformulate the internal panorama after the controversies that occurred at Silverstone.

Although there will be no major changes to the SF1000 of the four-time world champion, the Italian team announced a modification to the German's car: “There will be no particular updates on the SF1000, However, Sebastian will have a new chassis, because after the Silverstone post-race analysis we detected a small fault caused by a heavy impact on a curb. It wouldn't have had much of an effect on performance, but it was the logical decision to make. ", clarified on the official site of the Prancing Horse Simone Resta, the head of chassis engineering and one of the technicians who kept his job in the deep restructuring that started the team weeks ago.

“This circuit is quite different from Silverstone and I am curious to know how the car will feel here. We can expect very high temperatures, so it will be important find a setting that allows you to have good speed without causing excessive tire wear”Vettel also declared on the team's page and in a more amiable tone after his anger at the British GP last weekend.

Vettel got off to a bad start at Silverstone with a spin at the first corner (Photo: Reuters)

Vettel did not qualify well at the 70th anniversary GP, so he started in 11th place. To make matters worse, in the first corner of the circuit he made a dangerous spin and fell to the bottom of positions. Seb managed to recover and finished the race in 12th place, although very far from his pretensions at the beginning of the year to fight for the title. As if this were not enough, he was enraged on the radio with his mechanics and also before the media: “We are in the place where we did not want to be, we talked about it this morning. They have screwed it up "he told the team from his vehicle.

“The strategy has not been adequate and we have not been able to come back. I'm not happy because we talked about this scenario before the race and we made the mistake we wanted to avoid”, He later pointed out at a press conference.

In this context, it should also be noted that days ago a Red Bull advisor raised suspicions about the performance of Charles Leclerc's vehicle, even compared to Vettel. "It's a mystery to us where Leclerc got the speed. He was faster on the straights than us. However, It only happened with him, not with Vettel”, He warned before the first Silverstone GP to Sport1 Helmut Marko, a former F1 driver, who also serves as a leader of the F1 driver's academy where Vettel himself was trained.

Resta himself, aware of the moment they live, announced that "It won't be an easy weekend" for Ferrari in Barcelona taking as parameters the tests that were carried out there in February. “We have worked hard to try to improve the performance of our car to extract its full potential”, He clarified.

Vettel has just 10 points from five races so far and is ranked 13th in the drivers' championship. His destiny within Ferrari is already known: the seat he will leave will be occupied by the Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr. His future in Formula 1? Quite a mystery.

