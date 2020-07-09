The Champions League quarterfinals are raffled: time, TV, venues and everything there is to know

Share it:

This Friday the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the Europa League are raffled (Reuters)

Four months after the last game of the Champions League, this Friday the draw for the unprecedented ‘Final 8’ is held, with which UEFA plans to decide in August its maximum club competition, although the body fears that the pandemic of the new coronavirus will ruin its plans.

The last match so far of the 2019/20 Champions League was on March 11 with the 2-0 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Borussia Dortmund, in a Princes' Park no longer public, and which allowed the French to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in four years. That same night, the reigning champion Liverpool was eliminated and without the possibility of revalidating his crown after being eliminated by Atlético de Madrid against 52,000 fans at Anfield, a crowd that British scientists later considered an accelerator of the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

In a few days, football was suspended across Europe and only in mid-June was UEFA able to announce the final format for its lighthouse tournament and main source of revenue: before the pandemic, the gross revenue of its competitions was estimated this season they would amount to 3,250 million euros (3,690 million dollars).

The draw will take place in Nyon, France (AP)

Pending keys and dates

In the Champions League, Atalanta and RB Leipzig are already classified along with the aforementioned PSG and Atlético de Madrid. The other four heats must still play their return matches:

Juventus 1-0 Lyon

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Bayern Munich 3-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 1-1 Naples

The calendar provides for those crosses to be played between August 7 and 9. Then the rooms The final will be on 11/12, the semifinals on 18/19 and the final August 23. All these matches will be a single match, not round trip, as in the other editions.

Headquarters

The plan is to celebrate in Lisbon an unprecedented ‘Final 8’ with the eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals. The final is scheduled at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese capital on August 23. The quarterfinals and semifinals would be divided between the Benfica stadium and the Sporting stadium, the José Alvarade Stadium.

For his part, the rematch matches of the round of 16 that are still pending will be played in the stadiums of the teams that must be local. In this way, Barcelona will receive Naples at the Camp Nou, Manchester City will face Real Madrid at Etihad, Juventus will do the same against Olympique Lyon in their stadium and Bayern will play at home against Chelsea.

The temple of Benfica already hosted the final of the Champions League in 2014, when Real Madrid defeated its neighbor Atlético in front of 65,000 spectators, but now the matches will be played behind closed doors, except for last-minute changes as announced by UEFA this Thursday. , because the arrival of fans from different parts of Europe could provoke a new wave of propagation of COVID-19.

The final is scheduled at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese capital on August 23 (Reuters)

In fact, the great concern now for UEFA is the health situation in the Portuguese capital. Last week, the Portuguese government decreed the confinement of 19 neighborhoods on the northern outskirts of Lisbon., very close to the two stadiums chosen to host the matches. A measure that affects about 700,000 people and that will continue for at least fifteen days.

Portugal, a country with 10 million inhabitants, currently registers more than 300 new cases of coronavirus daily. Three quarters of the 443 new cases that were registered this Wednesday come from the Lisbon region.

This situation threatens to ruin UEFA's plans, although its president Aleksander Ceferin remains optimistic. ”I am convinced that with the constant and continued collaboration between all parties, we will be able to conclude the season in Lisbon in a satisfactory way. There is no need for a plan B ”, the Slovenian leader declared last week.

The body foresees the same format for deciding the Europa League, with a ‘Final 8’ in Germany and the final of the second European club tournament on August 21 in Cologne.

Europa League

The Europa League he has yet to complete the table of the clubs that will play their final phase because the competition was interrupted in eighths and there are two heats, Inter Milan-Getafe and Seville-Rome, who did not even play their first leg.

Both will be resolved in a single match, the others that did play the first leg are LASK-Manchester United (0-5), Eintracht Frankfurt-Basel (0-3), Istanbul Basaksehir-Copenhagen (1-0), Wolfsburg-Shaktar Donetsk (1-2), Olympiakos-Wolverhampton (1-1) and Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen (1-3).

The calendar provides for them to be played on August 5 and 6. Then the rooms The final will be on 10/11, the semifinals on August 16/17 and the final in Cologne on August 21.

Giveaway and TV

In a draw they will be able to face any of the classifieds among themselves, it no longer matters if they shared groups or if they play the same league, as happened in the conformation of the eighths. The draw can be followed live on UEFA channels and also on the signals of Fox Sports and ESPN of any cable operator.

Hour

Argentina and Uruguay: 7:00

Bolivia, Chile, Venezuela and Paraguay: 6:00

Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador: 5:00

With information from AFP