The Champions League is restarted: what is Final 8, the matches and everything there is to know

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

UEFA agreed with the clubs to restart the Champions League once all the European leagues had been completed (Reuters)

After almost five months without activity, this Friday the ball rolls again in the most important club competition in Europe, which had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. To achieve the return of the Champions League, the UEFA took action that the clubs accepted and that includes a new definition format.

The last meeting had even been on March 11 with the 2-0 of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before him Borussia Dortmund, in a Princes' Park no longer public, and which allowed the French to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in four years.

That same night, the reigning champion Liverpool was eliminated and without the possibility of revalidating his crown after being eliminated by the Atlético de Madrid before 52,000 fans in Anfield, a crowd that British scientists later considered an accelerator of the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

That is why those two clubs are already classified, along with Atalanta, which eliminated the Valenica, and RB Leipzig which surpassed Tottenham.

Juventus will be home in their stadium against Lyon (Reuters)

This Friday and Saturday the pending duels will be held and despite not having an audience, the local teams will be able to play in their stadiums, after the endorsement of the UEFA. So today Manchester City will receive to the Real Madrid, after the 2 to 1 obtained in the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Juventus will do the same in Turin in front of the Olympique de Lyon, after having fallen 1 to 0 in France.

Tomorrow, Barcelona will face the Camp Nou before him Napoli, after the 1-1 he achieved in Italy, and the Bayern Munich will try to settle the series before the Chelsea in Germany that has it 3-0 up on the scoreboard.

Once these keys are completed, the eight campuses will travel to Lisbon, Portugal. The governing body of soccer in the old continent decided that this city was in a position to host the final matches instead of Istanbul, Turkey, which was the initial venue.

The UEFA He then approved that the quarterfinals be defined on August 12, 13, 14 and 15 in a single match at this neutral venue: Benfica or of Sporting. In those same scenarios the semifinals will be held on 18 and 19, while the grand final is scheduled for August 23 at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese capital. All the meetings will take place without an audience.

All remaining matches will be played without public (Reuters)

Outstanding round of 16 matches

August 7: Manchester City (2) vs. (1) Real Madrid (ESPN2) and Juventus (0) vs. (1) Lyon (Fox Sports)

August 8: Barcelona (1) vs. (1) Napoli (ESPN2) and Bayern Munich (3) vs. (0) Chelsea (Fox Sports)

Quarter finals

The keys from this stage were raffled in mid-July

August 12: Atalanta vs. PSG (A1)

August 13: RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid (A2)

August 14: Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich (A3)

August 15: Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Olympique de Lyon or Juventus (A4)

Semifinals

A1 vs. A2

A3 vs. A4

Change of rules

Teams may make five changes per game and one more if the definition extends to overtime. Additionally, teams can summon up to 23 players (five more than before the coronavirus pandemic).

The clubs were able to include players on the payroll who were not on the initial roster, but should have been part of the professional roster in February. In other words, the reinforcements that arrived in recent weeks will not be able to be part of the teams.

In case of a tie, the definition will be maintained in a 30-minute extension (two times of 15 minutes) and if it persists there will be a definition by penalties.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Juventus needs to reverse the series against Lyon to enter the Final 8 of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Real Madrid and Manchester City define the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Champions League: time, TV and formations