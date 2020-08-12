The challenging phrases from Munich that lit up the Barcelona dressing room in the run-up to the duel against Bayern for the Champions League

Share it:

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday for the quarterfinals of the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

On paper, the most impressive match of the quarterfinals of the renewed Champions League seems to be the one they will keep Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the only two tournament champions left in the race. He Blaugrana going through a process of turbulence despite the great victory over Napoli in the round of 16, while on the opposite side the Germans arrive with their confidence to the full. This seems to be clear also in the statements made by different referents of the institution that took over the last eight Bundesliga.

Karl-Henz Rummenigge and Lothar Matthäus, symbols of the club from different eras, made statements in the preview of the match that in Spain were taken as provocations in the run-up to the duel to be held next Friday. “Messi faces his successor as the best player in the world: Robert Lewandowski. He is the best player, not just the best striker "Matthäus assured in statements to Bild and SkyTV as reported by the Catalan media Sports world.

Lothar Matthäus was confident with Bayern's level (Photo: Reuters)

These words from the man who defended the Munich club's shirt in two periods (1984-88 / 1992-00) are added to his definitions as soon as the series between Bayern and Barça was confirmed: “I clearly see Munich in advantage against Barcelona. My semifinals are Bayern against City and Paris Saint-Germain against Madrid. And my final, Bayern against Paris ”.

"Today's Barça is no longer the same as before. They have Messi, of course. A player like him is always capable of genius. But he alone will not be enough against this Bayern. Barcelona does not scare me ”, explained who participated in five World Cups (1982, 86, 90, 94 and 98), being champion in Italy 90.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is currently Bayern manager (Photo: Reuters)

The other dart that generated noise in Catalan lands was the one that Rummenigge, General Manager of the club since 2002 and who wore that club's shirt as a player for a decade (1974-84). This time, the target was Macr-André Ter Stegen: “The national team is lucky to have two goalkeepers of this type in the ranks. Both are great, Manuel Neuer is world class, Ter Stegen is on his way to world class ".

They are not casual words or simple support for the goalkeeper of his club. Ter Stegen and Neuer have a public battle to take over the starting arc of the national team that included cross statements between the two.

All this great controversy that was generated by the statements from Germany reached the bowels of Barcelona. The journalist Roger Torelló, from the aforementioned Catalan newspaper, assured that "the words of both have reached the Barça dressing room and have further increased the desire for victory and the ambition of the Catalans", referring to the sayings of Matthäus and Rummenigge. "The Barça players arrive in Lisbon with their pride touched, since this time it is Bayern that has the favorite poster, and they also arrive stung by the statements of the Germans, especially Lothar Matthäus and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ”, warned the chronicler.

He Bild echoed all these repercussions that these sayings generated in a note that he titled "Barcelona surprised by the" provocations "of Munich".

As if the fire was not enough, the Brazilian Giovane elber He enlivened him with more controversial statements in which he "ignored" Messi as defined by the Catalan media. "To this day, Lewandowski is better than Messi. I love what Messi does and how he plays, he has been a top player for many years, a genius, but this year Lewandowski has given a recital. He can do anything and scores every ball that hits him. And so it will continue to do so. He is having a spectacular season, "said the Brazilian in statements that the newspaper reproduced Sport. The former striker is an emblem of the bavarians with his excellent level between 1997 and 2003 where he managed to lift eight titles, including a Champions League.

The debate around Robert Lewandowski has a firm foundation: he has 13 goals over 7 games in the current Champions League and celebrated 53 goals in 44 appearances with his team in the 2019/20 season. His scoring power was present in the round of 16 against Chelsea: he made one in the 3-0 first leg last February and scored two in the 4-1 of the rematch last Saturday.

