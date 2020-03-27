The challenge of #LaCuartaSalaCanal by Blanca Li

Every day new initiatives are born that fight to transform these disturbing weeks into #ExtraordinaryDays. Today, March 27, the International Theater Day is celebrated, established by the International Theater Institute in 1961. Since the French poet, playwright and filmmaker in 1962 Jean cocteau He delivered an exciting international message to commemorate it, this tradition has been perpetuated with artists like Arthur Miller, Laurence Olivier, Pablo Neruda, Humberto Orsini, John Malkovich, Darío Fo or Antonio Gala. In this very special edition, it is the Canal Theaters of the Community of Madrid who take the floor and announce excellent news.
Blanca Li, the current director of the Community Channel Theaters, has conceived an exciting project, ‘The fourth room of the Canal’. Without an audience there are no performing arts, and since the theater cannot go to the mountains right now, Blanca Li is in charge of installing a whole mountain range in our own room, breaking the fourth wall.
The fourth room of the Canal opens its doors starting today, every day at 6:00 p.m., to offer the public creations conceived by artists from their homes, through the Channel Theater's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, with the tags #SinExitDeCasa, #ElCanalEnCasa and #LaCuartaSalaCanal.
The public could not imagine in November 2018, when marveled at the premiere at the Canal Theaters of that spectacular visual spell that is ‘Solstice', from Blanca Li, that a year later, this immense artist was going to become the new director of that same theater. ‘Solstice', a show that brings together choreographies of impressive beauty, land art and live music, is a communion between the viewer and nature, in which the artist wondered about the imprint that the earth leaves on us and the marks that we print in her. As always, every show of Blanca Li surpasses the previous one.
But Blanca Li's artistic facets are not limited to contemporary dance and her inventive choreography. While we wait for six o'clock to arrive, we can get lost in his Vimeo channel full of nuggets: from the presentation of a virtual reality show in which the viewer dances with the artists to the ‘quinqui-chic’ preparation of a paella. Or watch his first movie, ‘Le Défi ’, released in France in 2002, with great success (300,000 viewers) and almost unknown in these parts.
Blanca Li in his movie, almost an optimistic variation of 'Everything about my mother', brings together the best hip hop artists, invites Amanda Lear to interpret herself and creates choreographies that must integrate the history of musical cinema (’La La Land’ o 'Climax'assume without restriction part of their aesthetics). Mixing the most radical hip hop with the tradition of the golden age of Hollywood musical cinema, its numbers choreograph what the magician Busby Berkeley I would have dreamed of doing today (in an inspired geometry under the camera of a freedom rarely seen in today's musical cinema).
The initial number of the credit titles (very beautiful), the number of the walk through the city (integrating the communities that play sports, dance or relax in the parks) or, above all, that of the emergency staircase, shot in one flat, they give off today, it could almost be said, more force than in its premiere, and they come to announce the current return of voguing.
Two characteristics of this work, seen today, add strength to its importance. At a time when the so-called cinema ‘De banlieue’ (which has lasted until today, such as the recent success of ‘The Miserables’) Showed a society in conflict, explosive and with no possible solution. Blanca Li It was the only example that enabled a possible dialogue and treated his characters with respect, without falling into the common place of "all criminals and drug addicts." On the other hand, ‘Le Défi’ confirmed the enormous smell of Blanca Li to discover talent in unknown artists. It was she who offered Sofia Boutella his first role in the cinema. For this reason, the #ExtraordinaryDays is joined by an extraordinary hour, six in the afternoon, in which Blanca Li It will surely surprise us again with its selection of #LaCuartaSalaCanal. It always does and how we like it.
. (tagsToTranslate) musical cinema (t) berkeley (t) sofia boutella (t) blanca li (t) theaters channel (t) hip hop (t) dance (t) fourth wall (t) amanda lear (t) solstice (t ) international theater day (t) jean cocteau (t) french cinema (t) defi
The challenge of #LaCuartaSalaCanal by Blanca Li was last modified: March 27th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment