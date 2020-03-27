The challenge of #LaCuartaSalaCanal by Blanca Li

Le Défi

But Blanca Li's artistic facets are not limited to contemporary dance and her inventive choreography. While we wait for six o'clock to arrive, we can get lost in his Vimeo channel full of nuggets: from the presentation of a virtual reality show in which the viewer dances with the artists to the ‘quinqui-chic’ preparation of a paella. Or watch his first movie, ‘Le Défi ’, released in France in 2002, with great success (300,000 viewers) and almost unknown in these parts.

Blanca Li in his movie, almost an optimistic variation of 'Everything about my mother', brings together the best hip hop artists, invites Amanda Lear to interpret herself and creates choreographies that must integrate the history of musical cinema (’La La Land’ o 'Climax'assume without restriction part of their aesthetics). Mixing the most radical hip hop with the tradition of the golden age of Hollywood musical cinema, its numbers choreograph what the magician Busby Berkeley I would have dreamed of doing today (in an inspired geometry under the camera of a freedom rarely seen in today's musical cinema).

The initial number of the credit titles (very beautiful), the number of the walk through the city (integrating the communities that play sports, dance or relax in the parks) or, above all, that of the emergency staircase, shot in one flat, they give off today, it could almost be said, more force than in its premiere, and they come to announce the current return of voguing.