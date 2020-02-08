'The Cave', a raw documentary that pays tribute to those who bring hope in times of war

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The glamor of the Oscars means that on many occasions we neglect certain categories, be they technical awards or others whose popularity among the public is not precisely for the good ones. One of the clearest examples is the award for the best documentary, since it is true that over the years titles such as ‘Bowling for Columbine’, ‘An awkward truth’, ‘Man on Wire’, ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ or ‘Amy’, but also that its impact on the collective imagination, perhaps with the exception of the case of Michael Moore, has been quite limited.

This year it also seems that there is no nominated title that will break the distance between documentaries and the general public. In fact, one of them will arrive in Spain directly on television, specifically the channel National Geographic, where this Sunday, February 9, the same day the Oscars are delivered, will premiere. I mean ‘The Cave’, new job behind the scenes of Feras Fayyad that reminds us of the nonsense of war through his face B.

An endless tragedy

The siege of the Syrian city of Ghouta was extended from April 2013 to the same month of 2018 within the framework of the Syrian Civil War. Cave The Cave ’tells the story of a group of female doctors fighting in an underground shelter as well as the systemic sexism of the place and the difficulties to save the lives of many people. A raw starting point that Fayyad does not lighten at any time, alternating between the psychological wear of its protagonists and the feeling of endless tragedy.

Fayyad is especially interested in the collapse of Syria at all levels, always having an occasion in the doubts of the doctors, both for the system of their country and for the interest in reading of religion by men. They are not discussions that really lead anywhere and may seem dilemmas overcome from our cultural point of view, but they help raise the human component to the nor turn Cave The Cave ’into a continuous cascade of suffering.

That doesn't take away so that ‘The Cave’ also shows the most painful side of the story. From the technical point of view it feels almost like being there thanks to the successful use of the camera, something that reaches its maximum splendor in those moments when the dialogues disappear to give way to misfortune and its consequences. There Fayyad lets the tragedy flow, thus enhancing its emotional impact on the viewer.

Humanity from pain

In return it is true that there are several phases in which ‘The Cave’ focuses on somewhat trivial conversations, necessary to humanize the protagonists, thus avoiding being limited to the role of rescuers and giving way more dimension to the documentary. Yes, even then it is difficult to get the material they need or for someone to be evacuated, but the important thing is to give a human touch.

As I pointed out, it is far from embroidering it at that point, but it is something that the film needs to stand out in what it really seeks: to remind the public more and more desensitized by the drift of the news – too often they choose to tell us how shocking they are the images that are going to show instead of stopping to meditate on the need to teach them – that the suffering in this type of conflict is real, but also that there are people who puts the point of hope so that the world does not collapse without more.

In short

Cave The Cave ’is not a documentary that will make history, but it is a crude portrait of a true story that deserved greater diffusion. He also reminds us that the apparent tragedies should not be a trivial thing to ignore easily, being that one of his greatest virtues to justify his Oscar nomination.