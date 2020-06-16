The cause of death of the ex-girlfriend and mother of Floyd Mayweather's children revealed

Share it:

Mayweather's ex-girlfriend died of an overdose (instagram – shutterstock)

Josie Harrisex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and mother of three of the boxing champion's sons, died of an overdose, according to the Los Angeles coroner's report.

The 40-year-old woman was found dead last March, and according to records obtained by Blast, the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was due to an accidental overdose caused by a mixture of fentanyl and alprazolam, an anxiety medicine.

At that time the police reported that one of her children found her without responding in her car parked in front of his house in Valencia and that there was no suicide note.

The woman had started a lawsuit against the former boxer

Harris and Mayweather had a troubled relationship, in which she indicated that he beat her multiple times, and even emphasized an incident in 2010 that led to the former fighter being sentenced to 90 days in prison.

The woman also said that Mayweather assaulted her in 2005, but later dropped the charges. and he admitted that he was lying. The legendary boxer and his former partner were due to go to court later this year due to a $ 20 million lawsuit Harris filed against Floyd.

Said legal action arose after the former American boxer denied in an interview that in the 2010 dispute, he had beaten her, claiming that he only tried to contain Harris while she was asleep.

“Did I repress a woman who was drugged? Yes, I do. So if they say it's domestic violence, you know what? I'm guilty. I am guilty of restraining someone ”, he assured in that dialogue he had with journalist Katie Couric.

One of the posts that Mayweather dedicated to his ex-partner

Harris, ready to continue her prosecution, published evidence long after the 2010 incident., which indicated that he still had some sort of relationship with Mayweather.

After the death of his ex-girlfriend, Floyd Mayweather published a heartfelt tribute with several photos from her on her Instagram account: "My angel", "My heart", "My love", "My family", "My friend", "My better half" and "My baby", were some of the messages that He left Money in the various publications he made.

