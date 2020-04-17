The cause for the death of 'Jimmy' is reopened due to a letter from LaLiga

The Provincial Court of Madrid two years later, the case under investigation has reopened the death of the fan of Deportivo de La Coruña Francisco Javier Romero, 'Jimmy', after a letter of disagreement from LaLiga, in which the employers of professional soccer clubs asked that a witness who appeared in two police offices testify in court but had not given testimony in court.

The investigation was closed "as there are no indications of criminality against any person", I mean, without blaming Jimmy's death on anyone, happened on November 30, 2014 in a confrontation between radical factions within the ultras groups of Deportivo and Atlético de Madrid in the surroundings of the old Vicente Calderón studio.

The Madrid Court reopens the case and orders the investigating judge to carry out a single procedure that they consider to be of vital importance, the statement to a woman who claims to have heard one of the alleged perpetrators of Jimmy's death boast of it and that she appears in a police report.

It turns out that this woman did not want to go later to testify at the police station for fear of her safety, but neither did the court summon her nor was she offered protection. "it is a pertinent and relevant witness statement for the purposes of the procedural instruction, since it could constitute a source of evidence with the potential capacity to converge with others that are already included in the proceedings. "

After four years of investigations, the investigating judge closed the case Because he said that the testimony of the co-defendant could not be taken as proof of the charge since he did not give his statements under oath and could seek an exculpation with his statement. Now the cause can completely change. In fact, the Court rejects all the parties' requests for proof except one, that of this witness, because they consider that she is the only one capable of turning the investigation around and shedding light to shed light on a death that shocked the country and supposed changes in the fight against violence in football.

The cause that reopens is the separate piece called "homicide and injuries" for the investigation of the death of the follower of the Riazor Blues. But it doesn't affect the main piece of the riot, that he is awaiting the trial of 82 ultras for allegedly participating in the brawl in which Jimmy died and that they face penalties of up to 2 and a half years in prison.

It is the second time that the Hearing reopens this cause because andhe did the same in June 2017 when he asked the previous investigating judge to carry out new investigative procedures.