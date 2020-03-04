The Cat's Reward: the genesis of the Studio Ghibli spin-off

Share it:

It is not possible to understand the production background of The cat's reward without knowing the figures of Humbert von Gikkingen is Muta, whose first and fleeting appearance occurs in it The sighs of my heart, of the late Yoshifumi Kondo. The two films are in fact closely related to each other, without however influencing each other: The reward of the cat can be considered as a spin-off or spiritual sequel to the Kondo film.

The sighs of my heart, taken from the manga of Aoi Hiiragi (published in Italy under the title Sussurri del cuore, from Edizioni Star Comics), marks an important turning point for Studio Ghibli, as it is the first film not to be directed by Takahata or Miyazaki (the latter being a screenwriter), and to have been distributed to the cinema. The same fate occurred in 2002 in The Cat's Reward, directed by Hiroyuki Morita and produced by Miyazaki. We try, however, to find out more in detail how the spiritual sequel was born, deepening the two films and what they have in common.

Take me home

The protagonist of the sighs of my heart is Shizuku Tsukishima, a middle school student who loves novels and literature, who one day is intrigued by the mysterious Seiji Amasawa, when he finds out that he is borrowing his own books. In his spare time, Shizuku devotes himself to writing and adapting in Japanese Take me home, country roads, to be sung at the school's farewell ceremony.

John Denver's song, in addition to being part of the soundtrack of the film, represents in some respects the key factor of the events: thanks to a modified and parodic version, he meets a boy with a somewhat grumpy and unpleasant character, who will inevitably become a part important of his life.

One day, Shizuku, headed for the library where her father works, runs into an overweight cat, and intrigued, chases him throughout the city, until he arrives in a neighborhood so fascinating that it is difficult to believe that it is in the same city. Here she enters an antique shop, and is immediately attracted to a small statue of an elegant and noble cat in tailcoat, with a walking stick, and a cylinder in the other hand.

We don't want to delve further into the plot, but we can tell you that after visiting the shop, Shizuku's life changes, and he begins to establish a strong bond with the grumpy boy, who will prove to be the mysterious Seiji Amasawa.

During the film they make their first appearance Muta, the overweight feline, and the Baron Humbert von Gikkingen: two of the protagonists of the next spin-off. In Kondo's feature film, Muta is a simple appearance, not very influential for narrative purposes, but which in some respects acts as a guide for the protagonist for what we could define her future; Baron is far more centralized, as it represents the concretization of the future (with its ups and downs) of the girl and personification of a lost love, which she hopes to find again.

Towards the end of the film, Shizuku, to externalize his feelings for what he has experienced and is still experiencing, decides to write a novel starring Baron himself, the statue so dear to her, as a container of wonderful and unforgettable memories. Just from this cue The reward of the cat comes to life.

In the course of the vision we are given some details on what could be the plot of Shizuku's novel, and we can say with certainty that it is not what we are shown in the next film; but we like to think that The Cat's Reward may be the second book written by Shizuku with more care and dedication, inspired by new and old experiences.

Thoughts and desires

Anyone who knows Japanese culture and tradition, even just the basics, knows how much cats are revered and respected, as symbols of prosperity and luck. It is no coincidence that theme parks are present in Japan, and it is one of these that contributed to the birth of the The cat's reward.

The production of The Cat's Reward began in 1999 and has been somewhat troubled and wrapped in a singular story. As we said, in the original film Baron only comes to life for a few minutes, but they are enough to win the hearts of the spectators, for his charisma and his refinement, so much so as to desire a transposition on what Shizuku might have written or at least on the feline.

Before fans could see the full version, Hayao Miyazaki was working on a mysterious project nicknamed Cat Project. At that time, Studio Ghibli and the director were in fact hired by the founders of a feline-themed amusement park (probably enchanted by Baron's character) to make a short film of a maximum duration of about 20 minutes, starring cats.

To make the project more homogeneous, the mangaka Aoi Hiiragi of was asked make a comic in parallel focused on the cat with a noble bearing. Although Miyazaki still did not have the definitive script in mind, he knew that he wanted to focus on three key elements, which would form the pivot of the story: Baron, Muta, and a mysterious antique shop, which would later become theOffice of the Cat. Unfortunately, over the years, the park has put the project aside, but the author had almost completed the manga, and the director was not ready to abandon such a promising idea.

He therefore decided to extend the overall duration to about 45 minutes and to use the discarded material for testing the abilities of future dream creators of Studio Ghibli. In fact, the production of the film began at a time when the company was looking for new and talented directors who could carry on the teachings and imaginations created until then. Precisely for this reason, Miyazaki wanted to entrust the project to Hiroyuki Morita, an internal animator who until then had collaborated in the production of titles such as Kiki – Home delivery ed My neighbors Yamada.

Morita, over nine months, managed to make a long storyboard using the manga written by Hiiragi as a starting point. Miyazaki and its historic producer Toshio Suzuki they saw great potential both in the opera and in the young director, and they wanted it to become in all respects an animated film lasting 75 minutes.

Although the project does not have many connections with the sighs of my heart, it shares some key elements and moments that perhaps go into the background: Haru, the protagonist, follows the mysterious cat Muta through the streets of the city, until arriving in a neighborhood with nineteenth-century European architecture, with houses too small for human beings.

In one of these, there is an antique shop, with a statue of a noble-looking cat visible at the window: this is the Cat's Office. At sunset the statue comes to life and is revealed to be Baron.

Haru, following the advice of a mysterious voice, has reached the neighborhood to unravel himself from a difficult situation: after saving the life of an unusual cat, who was carrying a small gift in his mouth, he discovers that it is actually Lune, the prince of Land of Cats. The King of Cats now she wants the girl to marry her son as a sign of thanks. The only ones who can help her are Baron, Muta, and the gargoyle-crow Toto, which also comes to life when darkness falls.

Focusing on the plot it is possible to notice stylistic differences with the original film: The sighs of my heart is a simple, linear love story, which analyzes the evolution of the relationship between the two protagonists, with small fantasy elements, limited only to travel dreams of Shizuku.

The reward of the cat, however, is a fantastic story: we see our heroine interact with talking animals and visit an imaginary kingdom. In both productions, some typical elements of the studio return, as strong and determined protagonists, in different situations, who do not want to give up easily, both in front of a tyrannical and demanding ruler, and in front of a long and painful separation.

Unfortunately, despite the good initial ideas, there are various factors of failure: one of the most burdensome is perhaps the distribution that took place a year after the acclaimed The enchanted city. If on the one hand the Japanese public wanted to live a new Ghibli experience, on the other, spectators from all over the world were perhaps more demanding and wanted a title that could match, if not even exceed, the Oscar winner.

Although the production of Morita's film had started well before that of The enchanted city, it is undeniable as part of the failure, at least in the West, it is due to the issues addressed, to the artistic style, and to a direction no longer entrusted to the "faithful " Miyazaki is Takahata: factors that have muted the reward of the cat over the years.

The artistic sector of the film is detached from the typical trait of many Ghibli productions: it is less rounded, elegant and refined compared to the classic designs of the studio; in part this choice could be due to the origins of a short film, in which production costs are generally not very high; partly also to Morita's desire to make the film more personal, using a style that reflects it.

Definitely, to negatively influence the success of Barone's story is the absence of mature themes: Kondo had managed to deal with loneliness, linked in some way to love sufferings, even if limited to the closing lines. The reward of the cat, on the other hand, lacks a basic morality that can make the viewer reflect, resulting in a very simplistic and low impact film. On this front, with regret, we can consider the feature film as one of the least successful of the animation studio.