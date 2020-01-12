Entertainment

         The 'Cats' phenomenon: drugs, mutant musicals and a possible change in the movie show

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Cats' has become, since its run over American premiere, in one of those movies that the internet loves to hate. Its indescribable visual results, its descent into the abysses of commercial ignonymy – with re-releases with modified effects, Universal withdrawing it from the Oscar race, and statements from the cast disregarding the results – have turned it into a film that seems sculpted in the matter with which cult movies are built.

In the last episode of 'Old Man Yells at Cloud' we have approached this premiere and a couple of very peculiar circumstances that have surrounded its premiere: the pilgrimage to the halls of people with altered consciousness (we are already saying it: puritite cult film stuff) and Universal's decision to modify its content after the premiere. What can that decision lead to? Another collapse or possible tendency to continue for other companies, if they are not already doing it?

READ:  5 typical Christmas dishes in other countries


Why 'Cats' could be modified after its premiere: this is how movies are screened today in movie theaters

'Cats': a visionary disaster

Join us in this new walk through that museum of digital horrors that has turned out to be 'Cats'. Dazzling visionary of the future of the industry or disaster without more palliative? We try to elucidate it in the new episode of 'Old Man Yells at Cloud' and yes, of course we tell you what is going on 'Starlight Express', the train musical in love that we may (unfortunately) never see adapted to the cinema.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.