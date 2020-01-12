         The 'Cats' phenomenon: drugs, mutant musicals and a possible change in the movie show

Share it:

'Cats' has become, since its run over American premiere, in one of those movies that the internet loves to hate. Its indescribable visual results, its descent into the abysses of commercial ignonymy – with re-releases with modified effects, Universal withdrawing it from the Oscar race, and statements from the cast disregarding the results – have turned it into a film that seems sculpted in the matter with which cult movies are built.

In the last episode of 'Old Man Yells at Cloud' we have approached this premiere and a couple of very peculiar circumstances that have surrounded its premiere: the pilgrimage to the halls of people with altered consciousness (we are already saying it: puritite cult film stuff) and Universal's decision to modify its content after the premiere. What can that decision lead to? Another collapse or possible tendency to continue for other companies, if they are not already doing it?

'Cats': a visionary disaster

Join us in this new walk through that museum of digital horrors that has turned out to be 'Cats'. Dazzling visionary of the future of the industry or disaster without more palliative? We try to elucidate it in the new episode of 'Old Man Yells at Cloud' and yes, of course we tell you what is going on 'Starlight Express', the train musical in love that we may (unfortunately) never see adapted to the cinema.