The Catalan press assures that Barcelona has already chosen the replacement of Quique Setién

Quique Setién had taken office in January 2020 (Reuters)

He Barcelona He has started his revolution and the first step was taken this Sunday, when the board told coach Quique Setién that he will not continue to be the coach. The second step was taken this Monday, after a meeting of the leadership at the Camp Nou offices where it was decided that the new technical director would be Ronald Koeman, according to Spanish media.

The Dutchman, a former player of the Barça club, has a contract with the national team that will play the European Championship next year, so he will first have to dissociate himself and then sign the contract and take over as head of the Catalan dressing room. For this reason, there is still no official statement on the matter.

The current conductor of the Mechanical orange He has the character to command a restructuring in the team and the necessary scrolls to be heard by the referents of the staff. He is also knowledgeable about what it means to wear the culé shirt since he did so between 1989 and 1995, he was even the hero of the final against the Sampdoria in 1992 by scoring the winning goal that gave him his first European cup to the Catalan cast. Son of the philosophy of Johan cruyff, Koeman had already been probed by the Barça in January, when the club said goodbye to Ernesto Valverde, but at that time he rejected the offer since he wanted to play the Eurocup as head of his team, but it was postponed to 2021.

Koeman will seek to take Barcelona to the top (Reuters)

Several Spanish journalists had indicated in the course of the morning that the president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, I had already chosen Koeman as the substitute for Setien and these versions were confirmed by a large part of the European press, when the meeting of the executive leadership ended. In addition, the 57-year-old technician had been seen at the Barcelona airport on Sunday en route to Amsterdam, so it is suspected that that day or Saturday he held a meeting with a leader.

The Dutchman began his career as a coach at the helm of his country's Vitesse Arnhem in the 2000/01 season, then went through various institutions such as Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia and Everton in England, among others. In 2018 he had assumed in the selection of his country with the aim of leading a new breed of young people to European success and the Qatar World Cup 2022, something that will obviously remain as a pending account.

In front of the BarcelonaHe will have a difficult task: restructure the squad and win titles. After the beating that the team suffered in Lisbon when falling 8 to 2 before the Bayern Munich by Champions League, it was clear that the costumes need to undergo modifications if success is to be achieved on a continental level. Your predecessor in office, Quique Setien, had assumed in January 2020 after the departure of Ernesto Valverde, who had lost the command voice. Since his arrival, he has directed 25 games, 19 were for the Spanish League, three for the Copa del Rey and another three for the Champions League. In total, he added 16 wins, four draws and five losses. His team scored 59 goals and suffered 27 (eight were in a single game: Friday).

The next step that the institution must take is to renew the staff. The Spanish press has reported that important names such as those of Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal, among others, they have the “transferable” sign hanging, in addition, the newspaper Sport He announced on his cover this Monday that the first signing is Neymar, for whom a formal offer is already being prepared.

