the cast's reaction to Andre Braugher's nomination

Yesterday were announced the nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards, which will also take part in the popular Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcom thanks to the Andre Braugher nominationstarring Captain Raymond Holt from season one as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

"I am grateful to be able to represent Brooklyn 99. Thanks to the Academy of Television for the nomination" wrote the actor, who will compete with William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mahershala Ali (Ramy), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek).

As expected, Braugher's candidacy sparked the enthusiastic reactions from the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Stephanie Beatrix, the interpreter of Rosa Diaz, tweeted in capital letters "ANDRE BRAUGHER", and Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) also shared a similar message: "ANDREEEEEEE !!!!!!".

"One of the many pleasures and great fortunes of working in Brooklyn Nine-Nine was the opportunity to spend time with the great Andre Braugher" Dirk Blocker, who plays Hitchcock in the series, wrote instead. "Congratulations to him on another Emmy nomination. Really deserved!"

Could not miss the support of Terry Crews, who responded to his colleague's tweet with a heartfelt "MERITATISSIMO!", and finally a congratulatory message also came from Sully actor Joel McKinnon Miller.

Meanwhile, NBC has unveiled the Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8 release date.