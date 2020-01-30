 The casting of the first transgender character of UCM would be Sera for the Loki series

Share it:

It has long been said that Marvel Studios was looking for a transgender actress for a role in one of her upcoming projects. Not much was known about it, beyond having the alias of Jessica and they needed to be around 20 to 30 years old. At that time, July of last year, it was commented that it could be Sera, a transgender character in the comics, who, given his link with Angela, began to think that the debut would be in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Now jump new information that places this character for the series "Loki" Disney +, which would be about to start production – if you have not done so without giving an official announcement. This could be linked to the recent casting calls and even the rumor that the Valkyrie Mist could make her debut at UCM soon, because perhaps the Asgardian series, on those trips in the time she will do, go to a time before "Thor: Ragnarok" and even at a time before Hela ended all the Valkyrie, and we can meet some more of them.

In the comics, Sera, introduced in the comic “Angela: Asgard’s Assassin # 1” In 2015, he is part of a group of male angels without wings known as the Anacoretas, who dedicated themselves in a temple to pray for all the angels who had died without having a soul. Sera identified herself as a woman, which makes her the first (and, so far, only) trans female character in Marvel Comics. She was finally saved from a monster that attacked the temple by Thor's sister, Angela, and the couple got married.

Via information | The Illuminerdi