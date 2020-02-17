General News

 The casting of the actress for She-Hulk advances a story similar to that of the comics

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of She-Hulk in the Marvel comics

The middle The Illuminerdi another exclusive is marked as would be the description for the casting of the protagonist of "She-Hulk". Or put another way, Marvel Studios would already be looking for who should bring Jennifer Walters to life for the Disney + series.

We know that the published one has erred in the past, so we have to deal with the rumor information at the moment, but there is nothing that "scales" too much, since in addition the description of the character would be practically a copy of the comics.

Marvel Studios would be looking for an actress with certain comical skills and to be in the Age range from 26 to 34 years old. Interestingly, the studio leaves the casting open to any ethnic group, although in the comics Jennifer has rather Caucasian features.

As for Walters' history of origin, as we advanced before, it will have a similar basis to that of the cartoons. She is described as a lawyer who will get her skills after receiving a Blood transfusion of his cousin Bruce Banner, who is specifically mentioned, after being shot. The possibility of Mark Ruffalo appearing in the series has been rumored a lot but nothing has been confirmed so far. The description does specifically comment that She-Hulk is “A future member of the Avengers”.

READ:   The production of Black Adam will begin in July 2020

Days ago we knew that Marvel Studios wants to start recording the series this summer, so a potential premiere in 2021 would not be crazy.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.