 The casting of the actress for She-Hulk advances a story similar to that of the comics

The middle The Illuminerdi another exclusive is marked as would be the description for the casting of the protagonist of "She-Hulk". Or put another way, Marvel Studios would already be looking for who should bring Jennifer Walters to life for the Disney + series.

We know that the published one has erred in the past, so we have to deal with the rumor information at the moment, but there is nothing that "scales" too much, since in addition the description of the character would be practically a copy of the comics.

Marvel Studios would be looking for an actress with certain comical skills and to be in the Age range from 26 to 34 years old. Interestingly, the studio leaves the casting open to any ethnic group, although in the comics Jennifer has rather Caucasian features.

As for Walters' history of origin, as we advanced before, it will have a similar basis to that of the cartoons. She is described as a lawyer who will get her skills after receiving a Blood transfusion of his cousin Bruce Banner, who is specifically mentioned, after being shot. The possibility of Mark Ruffalo appearing in the series has been rumored a lot but nothing has been confirmed so far. The description does specifically comment that She-Hulk is “A future member of the Avengers”.

Days ago we knew that Marvel Studios wants to start recording the series this summer, so a potential premiere in 2021 would not be crazy.

Via information | The Illuminerdi