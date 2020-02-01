The casting of Stranger Things season 4 suggests clues about the future of the series

Share it:

One of Netflix's greatest hits, Stranger Things, is already preparing its fourth season. Some time ago, we informed you about the clues that the casting of this new season offered us, among which were new characters: a metalhead, an athlete, a smoker and a character that is part of the plot of the Russians.

However, new information revealed by Murphy's Miltiverse indicates that a fifth season is already underway. The description of the official casting of Netflix refers to the search for an actor for a new character called Ashe which is expected to remain in the series for two more seasons.

"Confirmation comes through a description of a new key character to join the series in Season 4," says the site "Season 4 will introduce a new regular character, 'Ashe'. The studio is looking for an American man of any ethnic group of about 20-25 years to play the role that comes with a 2-season contract, which means that the character's bow, described as an integral part of the new season, will not be resolved until Season 5! "

The Duffer are very careful with the information they reveal about the series. Although we still don't know when the fourth season of Stranger Things, the production of the series must be about to begin for continuity in 2021.

If the series is finally renewed for a fifth season, fans should be celebrating it. In addition, we recently learned that the start of the fourth season would come with a first episode that will contain a tribute to the X-Men, the popular comic book franchise of Marvel.