The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 shares details of Maxwell Lord and Cheetah

In the next Wonder Woman 1984 let's see the Diana Prince of Gal Gadot face a couple of iconic villains from the DC universe embodied by actor Pedro Pascal (in the role of Maxwell Lord) and Kristen Wiig (playing Cheetah).

In a complete report about the movie Pascal and Wiig, they talked about their characters, providing some additional details about how their representation will be in this sequel to the 2017 movie.

The film will begin with Wonder Woman living a life of loneliness. Diana will appear afflicted by the death of those she loved given the longevity of the Amazons. Among the losses he cries is that of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

The villain Maxwell Lord is defined in the Entertainment Weekly article as a greedy character. He is named as a tycoon, part Gordon Grekko and part Tony Robbins. Pascal defined it this way:

"Max is a dream seller. He is a character that has a touch of the 80s in the sense of, you know, telling you things like 'get what you want, do what you want. It is your right 'And at all costs in the last place, which represents a large part of our culture. It is greed, pure greed. But he also wonders how to be the best version of oneself, how to always win. So it is definitely the representation of that kind of success"

It's not clear yet what plans Lord has for the movie since we don't know anything about the plot. In the comics it is a kind of metahuman with powers of mind control, but we do not know how much of that will move to Wonder Woman 1984.

Barbara Minerva is a friend of Prince and they also work together in the Natural History Museum of Washington D.C., although this does not mean that Minerva will not fall victim to Lord's deceptions and end up facing her partner. Wiig describes his character like this:

"I have never interpreted someone who, when entering a room, makes it their own. Especially when I used to be so insecure and self-destructive. We don't want to see Barbara in Cheetah and I don't want to see Kristen in Cheetah either.", said the actress making it clear that the character will have an identity of her own.

Director Patty Jenkins says that the dynamic between Wonder Woman and Cheetah is more of a hero trying to save a friend from herself and less a classic confrontation between heroes and villains.